StockNews.com Upgrades TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.47.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 345.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

