Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $25.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 6.6% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Stratasys by 22.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 9.6% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

Stratasys Price Performance

About Stratasys

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $13.94 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $789.24 million, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

