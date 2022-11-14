Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMMF. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $365.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 150.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 208.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Articles

