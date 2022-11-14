SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $419.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $419.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Stephens lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $235.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.82 and its 200 day moving average is $391.93. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $204.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

