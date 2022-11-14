Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,500 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Aptiv worth $104,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $620,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,093,000 after purchasing an additional 235,848 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $111.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $179.40.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

