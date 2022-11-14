Swiss National Bank Acquires 20,200 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,463,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $86,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $35,692,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,169,000 after acquiring an additional 906,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,099,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,018,000 after acquiring an additional 736,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

NYSE PBA opened at $35.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

