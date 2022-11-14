Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,389 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Ferrari worth $99,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Ferrari by 39.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 697,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,686,000 after buying an additional 197,459 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 0.3% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 954,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 36.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.89.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $216.86 on Monday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.04 and its 200 day moving average is $195.13.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

