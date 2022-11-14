Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $110,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $138.85 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

