Swiss National Bank Buys 2,400 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Veeva Systems worth $119,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 23,649.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after buying an additional 282,136 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after acquiring an additional 271,330 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $51,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.74.

VEEV stock opened at $191.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $321.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

