Swiss National Bank Buys 2,500 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $103,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of CSGP opened at $83.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 0.92.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.