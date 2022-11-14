Swiss National Bank Buys 4,100 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Ventas worth $89,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 30.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 27.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ventas by 18.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 126,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $45.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

