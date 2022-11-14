Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,251,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $118,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVE. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 43.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $374,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE CVE opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.