Swiss National Bank Has $100.94 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of SEA worth $100,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SEA by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SEA by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 52.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 156.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,995 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $355.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, China Renaissance cut their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.06.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.