Swiss National Bank Has $116.78 Million Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,508,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782,511 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $116,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Italy lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,055,000 after buying an additional 5,365,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Stellantis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,513 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Stellantis by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,796,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,771 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.00) to €21.00 ($21.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $14.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

