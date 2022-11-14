Swiss National Bank Has $90.45 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of ANSYS worth $90,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 14.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.91.

ANSYS stock opened at $255.71 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

