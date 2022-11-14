Swiss National Bank Has $90.49 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Ulta Beauty worth $90,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,666,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,207,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $430.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.01. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

