Swiss National Bank Has $93.32 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042,327 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.45% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $93,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

