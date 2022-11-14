Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 510,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,813,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.46% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,994,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,273 shares of company stock worth $7,488,509. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $233.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $244.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.