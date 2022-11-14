Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,000 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Equifax worth $96,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Equifax Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $193.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.71. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.