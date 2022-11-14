Swiss National Bank Purchases 19,900 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $119,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sun Life Financial Price Performance
SLF stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $58.49.
Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.