Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,000 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of American Water Works worth $117,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $145.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

