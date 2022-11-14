Swiss National Bank Purchases 700 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Gartner worth $86,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $231,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $38,069,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $15,935,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,011,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,038. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.63.

Shares of IT opened at $335.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $346.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

