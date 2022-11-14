Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,529,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $91,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

