Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,052,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $97,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 103,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $30,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $345,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 8.1% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 166,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $74.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

