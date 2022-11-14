Swiss National Bank Sells 162,800 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,548,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 162,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $106,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $76.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at eBay

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

