Swiss National Bank Sells 61,700 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of PPL worth $86,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in PPL by 1,256.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL Trading Down 1.2 %

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

