Swiss National Bank Sells 6,500 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $107,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ross Stores by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ross Stores by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

