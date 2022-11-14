Swiss National Bank Sells 8,200 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Tyson Foods worth $109,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 227,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 20.0% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,717,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $67.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Several analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

