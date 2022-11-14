Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Cummins worth $119,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 219.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Cummins
In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total transaction of $143,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,688. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Price Performance
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.88.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
