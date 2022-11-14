Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Cummins worth $119,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 219.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total transaction of $143,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,688. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $248.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $250.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.88.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.