Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,112 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $25,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 61.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 618,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 236,248 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 509,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

