Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,008 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $85,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 445,257 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,380,000 after acquiring an additional 412,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,714,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.04.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $102.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

