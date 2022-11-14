TD Securities Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$135.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank set a C$125.00 target price on Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$127.89.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE L opened at C$109.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$90.46 and a 12-month high of C$124.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$111.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$114.75.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.