TD Securities Lowers Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$35.50 to C$32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Keyera to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.96.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$28.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$26.34 and a 52-week high of C$35.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

