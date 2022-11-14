Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a SEK 60 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 101 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.49. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

