Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $72.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. Stephens cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THC opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

