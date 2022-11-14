Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $11.27 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

