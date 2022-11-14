Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

MPC stock opened at $121.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.19. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $122.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

