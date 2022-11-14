Tiaa Fsb Has $1.05 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,525 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

