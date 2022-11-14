Tiaa Fsb Invests $881,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $325.38 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,565. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

