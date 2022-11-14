Tiaa Fsb Makes New $721,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.3 %

ADM stock opened at $93.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

