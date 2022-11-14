Tiaa Fsb Makes New $892,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

