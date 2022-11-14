Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20,123.1% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJT stock opened at $115.43 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.