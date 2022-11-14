Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.10.

EL opened at $228.22 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

