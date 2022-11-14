Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,734 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.26 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

