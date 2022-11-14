TownSquare Capital LLC Has $207,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,549 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $105.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.