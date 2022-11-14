Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,438.50, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4.6% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

