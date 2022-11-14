TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of TRST opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.94. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $25,590.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 29,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

