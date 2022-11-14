Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

