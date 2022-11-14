Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 982.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $165.02 on Monday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $200.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average is $148.82.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.