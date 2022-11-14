Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,064 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Up 8.9 %

RBLX opened at $36.74 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $308,784.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 6,737 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $279,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,352,735.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,508 shares of company stock worth $25,337,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.74.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

